Marvel's 'Black Widow' to debut on Disney+ and in theaters

“Black Widow," once planned to debut in May 2020, had been set to kickoff the summer on May 7. It will instead premiere July 9. It will do so simultaneously on the company's streaming platform for a $30 early-access fee.

For theaters, which are beginning to reopen after punishing months of closure due the pandemic, the announcement was a blow to hopes of an imminent recovery. While bigger and bigger films have turned to streaming and premium-on-demand in recent months, Marvel movies are Hollywood's most bankable box-office behemoths.