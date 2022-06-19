Maryland Apple store union vote marks latest in labor drives

ALPHABET

In January, a group of Google engineers and other workers announced they had formed a union, a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. The group formed the Alphabet Workers Union last year, which represents around 800 Google employees and is run by five people who are under 35. Alphabet is Google's parent company.

REI

Workers at a New York City outpost of outdoor clothing and equipment seller REI voted overwhelmingly in March to join a union, the first REI store to do so. Seattle-based REI has more than 170 locations across 41 states and Washington, D.C.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

Video game workers at a division of game publisher Activision Blizzard voted to unionize in May, creating the first labor union at a large U.S. video game company after a vote affecting a small group of Wisconsin-based quality assurance testers. Call of Duty developer Raven Software, which is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, formed a union with 19 "yes" votes.

