Maryland Gov. Hogan won't run for Senate, despite GOP push

Hogan said he privately notified key Washington Republicans of his decision ahead of the press conference, including McConnell, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine.

Aides sought to distinguish Hogan's move from that of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who stunned McConnell's team last November by announcing he would seek reelection for governor instead of running for the Senate. At the time, Sununu was widely expected to enter the race to challenge Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, but he changed his mind after speaking to multiple Senate Republicans.

Hogan never signaled he was interested in becoming a senator. Just last month he publicly declared that he did not have “a burning desire” to serve in the Senate. But given the extraordinary encouragement he received from leading Republicans in Washington, he gave the prospect serious consideration.

McConnell and Scott, who leads the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, held multiple recruitment conversations with Hogan in recent months. Allies also made financial pledges and shared internal polling to persuade him to run.

With Hogan unpersuaded by McConnell’s pitches, McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, a Cabinet member in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations, also encouraged a Senate bid during a lunch with Hogan’s wife in the Maryland governor’s mansion.

Hogan said Tuesday that he was convinced he would have defeated Van Hollen if he entered the race.

“But just because you can win a race, doesn’t mean that’s the job you should do if your heart’s not in it. And I just didn’t see myself being a U.S. senator,” he said.

While Hogan will not run for the Senate in 2022, the possibility of a presidential run in 2024 remains a distinct possibility. Hogan has positioned himself to run as a legitimate alternative to Trump and his divisive politics, although the Maryland governor would open a prospective presidential primary campaign as an overwhelming underdog given Trump’s dominant standing in the GOP.

Perhaps to that end, a Hogan-aligned outside group released a video Tuesday afternoon highlighting Hogan’s calls for unity from last week’s State of the State address.

"George Washington warned that partisanship would create a spirit of revenge that would undermine the reins of government and lead to the ruins of public liberty," Hogan says in the video, which includes references to abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, as well as Thurgood Marshall, the Supreme Court's first Black Justice.

Hogan added: “We still believe in the power of coming together to change things for the better. And we still believe that what unites us is greater than that which divides us.”

Hogan’s bipartisan approach might not appeal to Trump’s political base, but he is poised to leave office at the end of the year as one of the nation’s most popular Republican governors.

He vowed to continue to be an active voice in national politics.

“I’m going to continue to call it like I see it. And I’ll be speaking out about the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington, and about fixing the broken politics," Hogan said. "My current job as governor runs until January of 2023 and then we’ll take a look and see what the future holds after that.”

___

Peoples reported from New York.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that press conference was held in state Capitol, not governor’s mansion.