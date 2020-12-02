Maryland-Michigan canceled; Wolverines' AD sounds off

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Manuel said. “I have to pause because my words, the anger — I was infuriated by the insinuation that Michigan would do anything other than play a football game. We’ve been playing this game since 1879 — 1879 — and we’re the winningest program for a reason. Because we play whoever’s in front of us. And the only way we want to keep anybody from moving on is to beat them on the fields of play. And to insinuate that, to say something other than that, is a statement by a fool."

Manuel wasn't finished.

“I can’t tell you how embarrassed I am for the Big Ten Conference, to have one of their representatives who played this game, to say that about any team in this conference,” Manuel said. "And to say it about college football and the student-athletes around this country who are trying to play games during a pandemic — it is ridiculous and sad.”

Michigan has paused in-person football activities until at least Monday. Ohio State said the Buckeyes had resumed in-person football activities Tuesday, an encouraging sign that they will be able to play at Michigan State on Saturday.

For Maryland (2-2), it was the third time a game has been canceled this season. Matchups against Ohio State and Michigan State were wiped out last month after the Terrapins had 23 positive tests for COVID-19, including coach Michael Locksley.

Maryland has played only one game since defeating Penn State on Nov. 7, losing last week at Indiana. The Terps are scheduled to wrap up the regular season Dec. 12 at home against Rutgers.

Elsewhere, the Mid-American Conference said Kent State's game at Miami (Ohio) scheduled for Saturday would not be played because of roster issues related to the virus at Kent State.

So far, six games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed or canceled, including Washington State at No. 17 Southern California, which was pushed back from Friday to Sunday.

Mississippi also suspended team activities in football Wednesday, though the Rebels have an open date this weekend. Coach Lane Kiffin said the team could return to the practice field after as little as a one-day hiatus.

“We’d be able to play as of right now, with no more” positive tests, Kiffin said.

The Rebels still have games to make up against Texas A&M and LSU.

