Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps' virus outbreak

Over the past seven days, 15 Maryland players have tested positive. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests. The university announced that 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations Nov. 21 and are next scheduled to face Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28.

Overall, 16 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.

