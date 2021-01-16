Maryland prepares $3.5 million payout to McNair parents

“The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful day of May 29th,” Loh told reporters in August 2018. “They basically misdiagnosed the situation. No vital signs were taken. Other safeguarding actions were not taken. For me, that’s enough for me to say I need to come to personally apologize (to the McNair family)."

The death prompted an investigation into the details of McNair's treatment on the day he collapsed.

“There was a failure to identify escalating symptoms associated with exertional heat illness,” said Rod Walters, a sports medicine consultant, “including assessing vital signs, identifying the condition and aggressively treating the patient’s elevated core temperature. No apparatus was used for prompt cooling of the patient.”

The University eventually fired football coach DJ Durkin after accepting the resignation of Rick Court, the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Maryland also put in stringent guidelines for practices to assure such a mishap would not occur again.

