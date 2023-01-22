Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

“I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this is Monterey Park, California, like where I grew up, the 626, San Gabriel Valley,” Cola said. “This is where my Buddhist temple is, you know? Like all my friends I grew up with they were born in Monterey Park. It’s this hometown that I’m so proud to call my hometown.”

"Shortcomings" is the story of three friends who are Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) living the Bay Area and finding themselves. Saturday night's shooting left the cast — including Cola, Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Ally Maki — with the difficult task of mourning the victims while speaking about the film ahead of its Sunday premiere in Park City, Utah.