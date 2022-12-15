BreakingNews
JUST IN: Golden Corral expected to open next week in Beavercreek
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

He will start the job in March 2023.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time.

Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation since the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes being paid endorsers.

Now the association will be led by a politician.

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

In Other News
1
2 get prison time for assisting Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter
2
World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps
3
High inflation and efforts to tame it defined 2022 economy
4
2022 Notebook: AP on front lines as Russia invades Ukraine
5
Judge to rule on Castillo's detention amid Peru protests
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top