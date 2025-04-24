Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight and injures dozens

Ukrainian authorities say a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 70, including six children
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Nation & World
By VASILISA STEPANENKO and SAMYA KULLAB – Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 70, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 45 drones were detected, the administration said, adding that Ukraine's Air Force would update the figures later.

The attack came hours after peace negotiations appeared to stall, with President Donald Trump lashing out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he was prolonging the “killing field” by pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan. Later that day, Trump said “it's been harder” to deal with Zelenskyy than Russia.

Zelenskyy has said multiple times that recognizing occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country.

At least 42 people were hospitalized in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.

At a Kyiv residential building that was almost entirely destroyed, emergency workers removed rubble with their hands, rescuing a trapped woman who emerged from the wreckage covered in white dust and moaning in pain.

An elderly woman sat against a brick wall, face smeared with blood, her eyes fixed to the ground in shock as medics tended to her wounds.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration.

The attack, which began around 1:00 a.m., hit at least five neighborhoods in Kyiv. In Sviatoshynkskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building that was damaged in the attack.

The Associated Press saw rescue teams dig out people trapped under the rubble of the building and dead bodies being taken away.

Oksana Bilozir, a student, suffered a head injury in the attack. With blood seeping from her bandaged head, she said that she heard a loud explosion after the air alarm blared and began to grab her things to flee to a shelter when another blast caused her home's walls to crumble and the lights to go off.

“I honestly don't even know how this will all end, it's very scary,” said Bilozir, referring to the war against Russia's invasion. “I only believe that if we can stop them on the battlefield, then that's it. No diplomacy works here.”

More fires were reported in the Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivskyi districts.

Anastasiia Zhuravlova, 33, a mother of two, was sheltering in a basement after multiple blasts damaged her home. Her family was sleeping when the first explosion shattered their windows and sent kitchen appliances flying in the air. Shards of glass rained down on them as they rushed to take cover in the corridor.

“After that we came to the shelter because it was scary and dangerous at home,” she said.

Police officers guide an injured woman out of her house, which was damaged by a Russian airstrike, in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue workers clear the rubble at a house damaged by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by South African Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Pretoria, South Africa, for a state visit where he will meet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/GCIS via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman sits in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A mother comforts her son in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Damaged cars lie in a yard with other debris after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Medics treat an injured woman in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An injured woman sits near her house, which was damaged by a Russian airstrike, in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue workers carry an injured victim on a stretcher in front of a house that was destroyed by a Russian strike in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue workers clear the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People rest in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

