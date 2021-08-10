Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests

Residents and local officials have complained of a lack of firefighting resources, particularly from the air, with some saying not enough water-dropping planes were sent early enough, leaving the fire to grow to such proportions that flying became too hazardous.

Greek authorities have emphasized saving lives, issuing evacuation orders for dozens of villages and neighborhoods. In 2018, a deadly fire that engulfed a seaside settlement near Athens killed more than 100 people, including some who drowned trying to escape the flames and smoke by sea.

But many Evia residents and officials have argued the evacuation orders were often premature, insisting that residents could stay and help the stretched firefighting forces save inhabited areas.

“The villagers themselves, with the firefighters, are doing what they can to save their own and neighboring villages,” Yiannis Katsikoyiannis, a volunteer from Crete who came to Evia to help his father save his horse farm near the village of Avgaria in the island’s north, said Monday.

“If they had evacuated their villages, as the civil protection told them to, everything would have been burned down — perhaps even two days sooner,” he said. “Of course, they never saw any water-dropping aircraft. And of course now the conditions are wrong for them to fly, due to the smoke.”

Satellite imagery shows the massive expanse of destruction in Evia, with much of the island's north burned. According to the European Union's Global Wildfire Information System and imagery from the EU's Copernicus Emergency Management Service, more than 49,000 hectares have burnt on Evia.

In a televised nationwide address Monday night, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said 586 wildfires had broken out across the country in the space of just a few days.

“These last few days have been among the hardest for our country in decades,” Mitsotakis said. “We are dealing with a natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions.”

The fires came in the wake of Greece’s worst heat wave in decades, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) and turning its forests into bone-dry tinderboxes.

The destruction in Evia and elsewhere “blackens everyone’s hearts,” Mitsotakis said, and pledged compensation for all affected, as well as a huge reforestation and regeneration effort. He also apologized for “any weaknesses” shown in addressing the emergency, a nod to criticism from those who said Greece’s firefighting efforts and equipment were woefully inadequate.

A local resident helps firefighters from Serbia to extinguish a wildfire at Kamaria village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (114 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Firefighters and residents battled for an eighth day against a massive fire on Greece's second-largest island as the nation endured what the prime minister described as "a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions." (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

