Masters champ Jon Rahm shoots 7-under 64 at RBC Heritage

Rahm dealt with Masters fatigue, a near 90-minute rain delay and his own inexperience on tight, testy Harbour Town Golf Links for a 1-over 72 that had him fighting simply to make the cut this week. Rahm had four bogeys and just two birdies on Thursday to fall nine shots behind first-round leader Aaron Rai.

Rahm put all that aside Friday in a sunny morning, bogey-free round where he had seven birdies to finish at 6 under through 36 holes. When he was done, Rahm had secured his spot in the final two rounds and had moved from tied for 92nd to tied for 11th.