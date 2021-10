Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 shots in Japan

Americans were tied for second at 10-under: Brendan Steele shot 66 and Cameron Tringale 69.

Tringale trailed Matsuyama by two strokes going to the 18th hole but the Japanese player's eagle and the American's bogey made it a five-shot cushion.

“I needed to kind of take a couple risks and unfortunately it didn’t pan out, but I played 16 really good holes and yeah, that was the day," Tringale said.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a final-round 69 and finished 10 strokes behind Matsuyama.

Tokyo Olympics champion Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was at even par on the tournament, Rickie Fowler had his second consecutive 71 and finished at 3-over.

“It wasn’t quite the same experience, didn’t play as well, but I enjoyed being here despite the lockdown and COVID rules," Schauffele said. “I saw some of my family here, which was really cool. I don’t get a big opportunity to see them, so that was kind of the shining moment for me."

The PGA Tour’s only stop on the Asia swing has attracted only three of the top 20 in the world rankings.

