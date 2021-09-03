Match Group CEO, Bumble decry Texas law, start aid funds

Dubey said her fund would help cover any additional costs incurred by Match Group employees if they need to travel outside the state to seek an abortion.

Her statement came after Austin-based Bumble, which is led by CEO Whitney Wolfe, spoke out against the law on social media.

"Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we've stood up for the most vulnerable. We'll keep fighting against regressive laws like #SB8," Bumble said on Twitter.

The Texas law, which took effect Tuesday after the Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from abortion providers, bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and often before women know they’re pregnant.

Rather than be enforced by government authorities, the law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion. It does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

The law constitutes the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades.