Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdrawn in Detroit

“It’s certainly unsettling to know that I spent the entire day that close," Mickelson said. “But also as I look back, I know that I kept my distance from everybody.

“I’m very sorry that that happened to him and I hope he’s able to play the British. I also hope that Rickie and his caddie, Joey (Skovron) and myself and my brother that we’re OK, too."

At least 35 players have had to withdraw because of a positive test and Matsuyama is the fifth in the middle of a tournament since the testing program began last June.

Soon, the world's top golfers will no longer be required to test for COVID-19. The final PGA Tour event for testing, not including the majors, will be the Barbasol Championship on July 15-18.

