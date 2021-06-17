Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray at Queen's Club

“I just didn’t play that well,” Murray said. “You need to be right on it and I wasn’t today. I wasn't playing at the highest level.

“I'm not happy losing,” added Murray, who said he hasn't been able to pinpoint exactly what the injury is. “I want to be doing better than that, for sure. My desire is to improve and work on things on the back of matches. It's still there. Let's see what happens if I get the opportunity to play more matches. Trust me, it's not easy. The guy's serving 140 miles an hour. It's difficult to prepare for that.”

Evans reached the round of eight with a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win against France’s Adrian Mannarino. His victory ensured that three Britons will be in the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour event for the first time since 1996. Cam Norrie will face wild-card Jack Draper in an all-British matchup.

In other matches Thursday, second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3, and American Frances Tiafoe defeated qualifier Viktor Troicki of Serbia 6-3, 7-6 (3).

___

Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

