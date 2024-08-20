BreakingNews
Maui Invitational returns to the island a year after wildfires. UConn highlights the field

Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu

18 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu.

The tournament, which will be played from Nov. 25-27, announced its invited schools and schedule on Tuesday.

The Huskies will take on Memphis on the opening day, followed by Colorado-Michigan State, Auburn-Iowa State and Dayton-North Carolina.

Tournament chairman Dave Odom called it one of the strongest fields in the event's history. UConn is making its fifth Maui appearance.

Seven of the eight teams made the NCAA Tournament last March. North Carolina and Iowa State reached the Sweet 16.

Fires in Maui led to 102 deaths last August and devastated the town of Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast. Last year's event was played on the University of Hawaii campus in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. Purdue defeated Marquette to win the 2023 title.

