BreakingNews
Lebanon teen dies after car crashes into tree early on Memorial Day
X

Mauricio Pochettino to become Chelsea manager on 2-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Chelsea has hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on a two-year deal with the option of another year

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on Monday, tasking the Argentine coach with getting the best out of an expensively assembled squad that has underperformed at the start of a new era for the English club.

Pochettino will take up the role on July 1, Chelsea said, after agreeing to a two-year contract, with the club having the option of keeping him on for a further year.

It is Pochettino's first coaching role since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July last year and marks his return to the Premier League, where he had an impressive 5 1/2-year spell with Tottenham that included a run to the Champions League final.

Pochettino had been widely expected to take the Chelsea job, which is considered one of the most high-profile positions in European soccer.

He is the permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was fired in March after nearly seven months in charge. Frank Lampard has led the team on an interim basis since then and the team finished the Premier League in 12th place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in...
2
Insider Q&A: Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in military tech
3
What California's Ravidassia community believes and why they want caste...
4
Casteless utopia: California religious group backs bill to ban caste...
5
Hong Kong court rejects publisher Jimmy Lai's bid to terminate his...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top