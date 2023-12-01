Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons.

Doncic and fellow guard Dante Exum are both listed as out for personal reasons on the NBA injury report.

The 24-year-old Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

The Mavericks are off to an 11-6 start with Doncic and eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving paired from the beginning of the season for the first time. Irving is averaging 24.6 points per game.

Doncic and Irving struggled with injuries after Irving was acquired in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. Doncic has dealt with calf and thumb injuries this season, while Irving has missed three games with a foot issue.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Biden is heading to Hollywood for a major fundraiser featuring Steven...
2
Live updates | Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza as...
3
Another top official leaves a super PAC backing Ron DeSantis' campaign
4
Putin orders the Russian military to add 170,000 troops for a total of...
5
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top