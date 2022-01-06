Mavs set to retire Nowitzki's 41 against Curry, Warriors

When Nowitzki retired, the Mavericks arranged for Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Kemp and Scottie Pippen to attend the postgame ceremony. This time, one of his teammates from the title team was on the Dallas bench: coach Jason Kidd.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was expected to be among the guests for the jersey retirement along with Tyson Chandler and Peja Stojakovich, two more players from the championship team.

“I think he's excited,” Kidd said before the game. “I guess the best way to put it is sometimes when you end your career, you're always looking for signs of, 'If I'm doing it right.' When you really want a sign of you're doing something right, the biggest sign you can get is when someone retires your number.”

Nowitzki is sixth on the career scoring list with 31,560 points, and the 14-time All-Star also leads the Mavericks in career 3s, rebounds and blocks. He was the 2007 NBA MVP and 2011 Finals MVP.

Caption Dez Leak, right, holds a jersey of former Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki as he stands in line to buy it with his friend Allen Samson before an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The Mavericks are retiring Nowitzki's number in a ceremony after the game. (AP Photo/LM Otero)