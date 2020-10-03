Max Duggan and TCU stun No. 9 Longhorns again 33-31

Duggan made his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise as he had a clear path to the end zone.

Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. Ehlinger was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards. His 14 touchdown passes in three games lead the nation.

After last week's furious comeback win at Texas Tech, the Longhorns thought they had another when Ehlinger gave Texas its first lead with a TD throw to Malcolm Epps for their first lead. He then led Texas right back down the field after Duggan's scoring run. Then came Ingram's fumble.

Griffin Kell kicked four field goals for the Horned Frogs in a sloppy game by both teams with rampant penalties. The NCAA single-game record for penalties is 36, set in 1986 by Fresno State and San Jose State.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: Duggan's play gives TCU hope the Horned Frogs may be able to compete for the Big 12 title. Duggan was sharp on throws early and late, and had the stamina to find the moves and the speed for the late touchdown even after getting hit hard several times during the game.

Texas: The Longhorns now find themselves in a fight to get to the Big 12 title game with a huge game against Oklahoma next week. Ehlinger can't do everything for the Longhorns every week. The defense was much better this week and held the Horned Frogs to field goals instead of touchdowns on several key drives, but broke when it mattered at the end.

“I need to have deep conversation with our leadeship council and find out the psyche of our team," Texas coach Tom Herman said. “We've got to find a way to make sure that whatever it is that caused the breakdowns today doesn’t happen again'.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas will tumble out of the Top 10 in more bad news for the Big 12.

MESSY GAME

The penalties started from the opening kickoff and never let up. It took three tries just to get the opening kickoff done. The first penalty by TCU wiped out a big tackle that pinned Texas deep and the next one — on the re-kick — negated a Longhorns kickoff return inside the TCU 5. The game officials then picked up a flag on a long run that set up TCU’s first touchdown. On the first possession of the second quarter, Texas starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell was ejected for targeting on a big hit on Duggan.

“We beat ourselves,” Ehlinger said. “We shouldn’t even be thinking big picture right now with the amount of small mistakes that we made.”

UP NEXT:

TCU hosts Kansas State next Saturday

Texas plays Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Saturday.

__

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scores a touchdown on a run against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throw against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Texas running back Keaontay Ingram (26) runs past TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is hit by Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) returns a kick against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Texas wide receiver Jake Smith (7) is hit by TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) as he makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay