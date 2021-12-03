Maxwell jury to see video of notorious Epstein home

On Friday, former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi returned to the witness stand of Friday to face cross-examination over his testimony that "Jane" and another woman who has accused Epstein of sexually abusing her as a teens were repeated visitors at the Palm Beach mansion, where Maxwell was "the lady of the house."

A lawyer for the British socialite sought to discredit Alessi — who worked for Epstein from 1990 to 2002 — by confronting him with a deposition from a civil case that the defense says was inconsistent with his trial testimony.

Alessi claimed on Friday that none of the many young women who visited the Florida home alerted him to any misconduct.

“I wish they would have because I would have done something,” he said.