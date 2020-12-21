Mayfield, Browns move closer to playoffs, top Giants 20-6

Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, fired after last season as Cleveland's head coach, ran the offense with coordinator Jason Garrett out after testing positive for the coronavirus. New York was aggressive early but put up just six points against a defense that gave up 80 points in the past two games.

McCoy was 19 of 31 for 221 yards for the Giants, who are tied with Dallas a game behind Washington for first place in the NFC East.

New York's opening drive stalled at the 8 after McCoy's throw to Evan Engram fell incomplete in the end zone. The Giants brought out the field goal unit, but quickly shifted into a fake — with holder Riley Dixon throwing high and incomplete to center Nick Gates, turning over the ball on downs.

It could've worked, too: Kicker Graham Gano was wide open in the end zone.

The Browns also went for it on fourth down on their first drive, but also couldn't get on the scoreboard. On fourth-and-2 from the Giants 43, Mayfield's pass was batted down at the line by Dexter Lawrence.

New York opted against any trickery on fourth down on its next possession as Gano kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Browns came right back with a scoring drive capped by Mayfield's 2-yard pass to a wide-open Hooper in the back of the end zone early in the second quarter.

New York had a chance to cut into the lead, went on fourth-and-1 from the 5, and Wayne Gallman was stuffed for no gain. Cleveland took full advantage, with Mayfield leading the Browns on the first 95-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard pass to a leaping Landry with 21 seconds left in the half.

Landry flashed a “1” and “3″ in the back of the end zone to pay homage to his close friend and teammate Odell Beckham Jr., the former Giants wide receiver who sustained a season-ending knee injury earlier this year with Cleveland. Landry, who then jawed with cornerback Isaac Yiadom, was called for taunting. That pushed the Browns back 15 yards on the extra point and Cody Parkey hit the right upright as Cleveland went into the locker room up 13-3.

The Browns put this one away on Chubb's 1-yard TD with 12:53 left. Chubb had a 6-yard TD run wiped out by a clipping call on Jack Conklin, but got back into the end zone — and this one counted —- a few plays later to cap Cleveland's second 95-yard TD drive.

INJURED

Browns: RG Chris Hubbard hurt a knee on Cleveland's second offensive play after he started in place of the injured Wyatt Teller. He didn't return. ... DT Sheldon Richardson also didn't come back after he injured his neck in the third quarter.

Giants: Top cornerback James Bradberry was out after he had a close contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus, and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Browns: return to the Meadowlands next Sunday to face the 1-13 New York Jets, who got their first win by beating the Los Angeles Rams.

Giants: at Baltimore next Sunday to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry (80) catches a pass for a touchdown as New York Giants' Isaac Yiadom (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) Credit: Corey Sipkin Credit: Corey Sipkin

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) evades Cleveland Browns' Olivier Vernon (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig