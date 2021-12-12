Mayfield, Browns survive Ravens rally without QB Jackson

However he kept Baltimore close and the Ravens, who trailed 24-6 at half, pulled within 24-22 on Huntley's 8-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews with 1:17 to go.

Baltimore then recovered an onside kick, but couldn't convert on fourth-and-6 as Browns cornerback Denzel Ward tackled receiver Rashod Bateman well short of the marker.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made field goals of 50, 42 and 55 yards.

The Browns took a 24-3 lead late in the first half when Garrett set Cleveland's single-season sacks record in style — scoring on the play.

With the Ravens at their own 20, Garrett got around left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and knocked the ball free from Huntley as he tried to pass. Garrett scooped it up and rumbled down the left sideline for the score.

Moments later, when Garrett, who last week wondered if his teammates were as focused as needed for the matchup with Baltimore, was shown on the giant scoreboard, the star shook his head and said, “I'm not done.”

Neither are the good-one-week-bad-the-next Browns, whose postseason chances would have been badly damaged with a loss.

The Ravens could be in trouble, depending on the severity of Jackson's injury.

The elusive QB got hurt when Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dived at his legs while he completed a pass rolling right. Jackson limped to the sideline to be examined and then struggled while climbing into a cart to be driven off.

ODDS AND ENDS

Andrews finished 11 catches for 115 yards and broke Baltimore's single-season record for yards receiving by a tight end, surpassing Todd Heap’s 855 in 2005. ... Huntley went 27 of 38 for 270 yards — 225 after halftime.

MYLES' MARK

Garrett broke the club sacks record he came in sharing with Reggie Camp (14, 1984). The Browns have players with higher numbers, but the league didn't count sacks as an individual statistic until 1982.

INJURIES

Ravens: DT Calais Campbell (thigh) was hurt in the first quarter and didn't return. ... WR Tylan Wallace (concussion) got hurt in the second quarter.

Browns: RB Kareem Hunt hurt his left ankle while making a third-down catch in the first quarter. It was Hunt's second game back after missing five with a calf injury. ... Mayfield was checked for a concussion and cleared in the third quarter. Backup Case Keenum replaced him for one play.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19.

Browns: Are home against Las Vegas on Dec. 18, the first of two consecutive Saturday games.

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, right, runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) scores a 9-yard touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) for no gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard

Caption Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates with teammates after his 55-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard

Caption Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane