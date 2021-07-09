Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story building fell on June 24.

State and local officials have pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions. Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.

Workers make their way past the rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside. (Matias J. Ocner(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner