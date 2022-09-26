Mazzulla: Celtics 'can't rush trust' in wake of Udoka ban

“You can’t rush trust. You can’t rush healing. You can’t rush any of that,” he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday, three days after he was elevated to interim head coach. “Regardless of what has happened, we have a great roster and we have a great opportunity. That’s what I have to focus on.”

Udoka was suspended Thursday for what two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press was an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of his behavior were not publicly released.