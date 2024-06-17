Mbappé suffers facial injury in France's 1-0 win against Austria at Euro 2024

Mbappé received treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria’s fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.

He was booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

France needed an own goal from Maximilian Wober in the 38th minute and handed Didier Deschamps his 100th victory as national team coach.

On a mixed day for Mbappé, it was his moment of inspiration that led to the decisive goal. With a flash of close-ball control, he beat Phillipp Mwene in the box and crossed in search of a teammate. In Wober’s desperation to cut out the danger, he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.

Mbappé was then guilty of a remarkable miss 10 minutes into the second half when failing to hit the target from close range with only the keeper to beat.

Bursting through on goal, he was too fast for Wober and had time to steady himself in the box before picking his spot. With France fans behind the goal just waiting for the net to bulge, Mbappe’s shot instead curled past the post to the relief of the Austrians.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP