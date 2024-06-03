BreakingNews
Developer pulls Yellow Springs affordable housing proposal following delays, backlash

Mbappé’s expected move to Real Madrid looks set to be announced. He tells Macron 'yes, this evening'

Star striker Kylian Mbappé’s widely expected move to Real Madrid looked set to be announced later Monday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CATHERINE GASCHKA and JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

CLAIREFONTAINE, France (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappé's widely expected move to Real Madrid looked set to be announced later Monday.

The France captain was asked about his future by France President Emmanuel Macron at the national team's Clairefontaine training camp on Monday.

After shaking Mbappé’s hand, Macron then eagerly asked "Is it being announced today?”

Mbappé nodded his head and replied “Yes, yes, this evening."

Macron and Mbappé both laughed before the president patted Mbappé on the left shoulder and said “That's good.”

Although Madrid was not mentioned during their conversation, multiple reports have said he will join the record 15-time Champions League winner.

Mbappé officially announced his departure from French champion Paris Saint-Germain last month, having already informed the club in February. He joined PSG in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million euros ($195 million) and scored a club record 256 goals.

He will lead two-time winner France at the June 14-July 14 European Championship.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
GameStop leaps as Roaring Kitty may hold large position
2
CEOs got hefty pay raises in 2023, widening the gap with the workers...
3
Iran's hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as a...
4
Labour leader Keir Starmer says he'll keep the UK's nuclear weapons in...
5
As jury selection starts in Hunter Biden's gun case, president says he...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top