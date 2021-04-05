McBride, Trethewey among winners of Anisfield-Wolf awards

"The new Anisfield-Wolf winners bring us fresh insights on race and the human condition,” jury chair Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a statement.

“This year, we honor a brilliant military history ('Tacky's Revolt'), a breakout poetry collection that wrestles with mortality ('Obit'), a novel bursting with love and trouble centered around a Brooklyn church ('Deacon King Kong'), and a memoir by a daughter reclaiming her mother’s story ('Memorial Drive'). All of which is capped by the lifetime achievement of Samuel R. Delany, who has broadened our humanity and sharpened our minds through his groundbreaking science fiction.”