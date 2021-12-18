McCall, Coastal Carolina beat N. Illinois 47-41 in Cure Bowl

Northern Illinois got the ball back at its own 13 with 2 1/2 minutes to play. Lombardi hit Miles Joiner for a 4-yard gain on fourth down to the Coastal Carolina 4 with 2 seconds remaining, but the Huskies couldn't off another play.

Likely’s second touchdown reception got Coastal Carolina within two at 41-39 with nine minutes left, but McCall’s threw an incomplete pass on the two-point try.

Northern Illinois led 24-19 at the half as both teams scored on their first four possessions. NIU’s fifth and final possession started with a second left following a kickoff.

McCall passed for 164 yards and a TD during the opening half, while Lombardi threw for just 23 yards but had scoring strikes of 5- and 12-yards.

GAME BALL

A special pink football was brought into the stadium by U.S. military paratroopers during a pregame ceremony. The NCAA approved the use of a football with pink laces for the opening kickoff. It was the first approval of its kind by the NCAA.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Coastal Carolina running back Christian Malloy (25) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while Northern Illinois cornerback Emmanuel Harris (21) dives on him during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Caption Coastal Carolina running back Christian Malloy (25) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while Northern Illinois cornerback Emmanuel Harris (21) dives on him during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr.

Caption Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) rolls out to throw the ball against Northern Illinois during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Caption Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) rolls out to throw the ball against Northern Illinois during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr.

Caption Northern Illinois running back Jay Ducker (8) runs the ball against Coastal Carolina during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Caption Northern Illinois running back Jay Ducker (8) runs the ball against Coastal Carolina during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr.

Caption Northern Illinois wide receiver Cole Tucker (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Caption Northern Illinois wide receiver Cole Tucker (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr.