McConnell opposes as Senate nears repeal of Iraq war powers

“I think a lot of lessons have been learned over the last 20 years,” said Indiana Sen. Todd Young, the lead Republican sponsor of the repeal. He said that those supporting the legislation “want to ensure that the American people can hold us accountable, rather than delegating those important authorities to an executive branch and then lamenting the unwitting wisdom of the executive branch if things don’t go well.”

The October 2002 votes to give President George W. Bush broad authority for the invasion were a defining moment for many members of Congress. After the initial March 2003 invasion, American ground forces quickly discovered that Bush administration's allegations of nuclear or chemical weapons programs were baseless. In the end, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and nearly 5,000 U.S. troops died in the war.

Young noted that there is other existing authority for President Joe Biden, along with past and future presidents, to order military action. But lawmakers fear the Iraq war powers could be used for purposes Congress never intended.

Trump’s administration cited the 2002 Iraq war resolution as part of its legal justification for a 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, but it has otherwise been rarely used.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who voted for the Iraq war authorization in 2002 but is now voting for repeal, said that two decades ago there was more deference to a president’s authority in the case of an imminent threat. But since the Iraq war, she said, “there’s more hesitation to have open-ended authorizations for the use of force, and the fact that these authorizations have been in effect for so many years diminishes the role of Congress in declaring war.”

The Senate rejected several Republican amendments to the bill Tuesday that were intended to put the brakes on the repeal, including some aimed to ensure that the U.S. is able to protect troops and personnel against potential Iranian aggression.

GOP senators opposing the repeal raised concerns about recent attacks against U.S. troops in Syria, including a drone strike last week that killed an American contractor and wounded five troops and another contractor, followed by a rocket attack that wounded another service member. Iranian-backed militants are believed responsible for the attacks.

“Iran right now is the threat,” said Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican who offered an amendment that would require the Director of National Intelligence to assess that the repeal would not “degrade the effectiveness of United States-led deterrence against Iranian aggression.” The amendment was rejected, 38-57.

Supporters of the repeal, including Biden and his administration, have argued that it would not affect any response to Iran. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both said at a Senate hearing on Wednesday that American troops have the ability to protect themselves and respond to attacks, including Article 2 of the Constitution, which gives the president the authority to protect troops from attack.

Austin noted that a separate 2001 authorization for the use of military force against al-Qaida and other insurgents allows the U.S. to have forces in the region conduct missions against the Islamic State group. That would remain in place under the Senate bill.

“As we go forward, it’s always good to look at the authorities and make sure that we evolve them if that’s required, and so you have my commitment to work with leadership and with you to continue to do that,” Austin said.

It is unclear whether the House will take up the legislation. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has signaled possible support, even though he previously voted against it. When the House voted on a similar repeal two years ago, 49 Republicans voted with Democrats to withdraw the measures.

Republicans opposed to the repeal have argued that the Biden administration has not been tough enough on Iran, and that vacating the war powers in place now will not help.

“While the Senate’s been engaged in this abstract, theoretical debate about rolling back American power, Iran has continued its deadly attacks on us,” McConnell said in his statement.

Young argued the opposite.

“He’s ignoring the fact that over recent decades, we’ve had the 2002 authorities on the books, and that has, in no way deterred attacks from occurring,” Young said of McConnell’s statement. “Game, set and match.”

