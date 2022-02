McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

The rioters who broke in to the Capitol were repeating Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud and a stolen win, even after election officials and courts across the country repeatedly dismissed those claims. McConnell and his closest allies have said for months that they want to look forward to November 2022, when they have a chance of taking back the Senate, and not back to January 2021.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Monday that the RNC has said it wants the party to be unified, “and that was not a unifying action.” Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said he believes the GOP should be a “big tent.” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who is McDaniel’s uncle, said the censure “could not have been a more inappropriate message.”

Romney said he had texted his niece to discuss the censure. “Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us,” he told reporters.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said that the rioters who “broke windows and breached the Capitol were not engaged in legitimate political discourse, and to say otherwise is absurd.”

Collins said the GOP started out the year with an advantage on issues that could decide the election, but "every moment that is spent re-litigating a lost election or defending those who have been convicted of criminal behavior moves us further away from the goal of victory this fall.”

The censure was approved last week after an RNC subcommittee watered down a resolution that had recommended expelling the pair from the party. McDaniel denied that the “legitimate political discourse” wording in the censure resolution was referring to the violent attack on the Capitol and said it had to do with other actions taken by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But the resolution drew no such distinction.

Cheney said Monday that she had been receiving a “tremendous amount of support” in the wake of the censure vote. “I think every American who watched the video of that attack and who watched that attack unfold knows that it was really shameful to suggest that that what happened that day might be legitimate political discourse," she said.

Few Republicans openly defended the RNC’s move, though several said it was the party’s prerogative to take the vote.

“The RNC has any right to take any action and the position that I have is that you’re ultimately held accountable to voters in your district,” said New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House. “We’re going to hear the feedback and the views of voters pretty quickly here this year.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that Cheney and Kinzinger’s role on the Jan. 6 panel is “not helpful.” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who along with Cruz led objections to the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, said it is a distraction to have Republicans in Washington like McConnell “bashing other Republicans.”

“If you come to the state of Missouri and talk to Republicans, people who are going to be voting in our primary, they probably agree with what the RNC did,” Hawley said.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Caption Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., second from left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Standing with Thune is, from left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., second from left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Standing with Thune is, from left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., third from right, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Standing with McConnell are, from right, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., third from right, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Standing with McConnell are, from right, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh