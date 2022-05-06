McConnell, Utah leaders honor 'larger than life' Orrin Hatch

Brent Hatch, the senator's son, quoted a veteran Utah journalist who called Hatch “the most important Utah politician since Brigham Young."

Young led Latter-day Saint pioneers to Utah and served as its first territory-era governor.

Hatch's children remembered their father for his sense of humor, passion for storytelling and love of reasonably priced food, including beef hot dogs from Costco and the buffet at the Utah restaurant chain Chuck-A-Rama.

“He really was larger than life,” his daughter, Marcia Hatch Whetton, said. “Dad had an amazing sense of humor and an infectious laugh.”

First elected in 1976, Hatch ended his seven-term tenure in the U.S. Senate in 2019 as the chamber's longest serving Republican senator in history. He spent 32 of his 42 years in office as the top ranking Republican on key committees and helped reshape the federal judiciary — including the U.S. Supreme Court — and pass compromise legislation including the Americans with Disabilities Act and Children's Health Insurance Program.

A stalwart conservative, Hatch championed low taxes and opposed abortion. Early in his career, he frequently took part in compromises with Democrats, notably with his friend, the late Massachusetts Sen. Ed Kennedy, and supported Democratic presidential choices for the Supreme Court, including when then-President Bill Clinton nominated the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993.

Gordon Smith, a former two-term Republican senator from Oregon, called Hatch a mentor and noted his knack for both making noise and ultimately cutting through it to pass legislation.

“To be sure, Orrin made his share of noise. But Orrin had the humility and the wisdom to be a student of the Senate too. That led him to listen and to learn,” Smith said. “... He mastered the art of finding the common sense center that is necessary to making law, not just noise, in the United States Senate."

Friday's memorial service also highlighted the distinctive extracurricular pursuits Hatch became known for in Washington D.C. and Utah. An accomplished songwriter, Hatch authored more than 300 tracks, including “Jesus' Love is Like a River,” and “No Empty Chairs,” which his grandchildren sang at the service. He also managed a folk-rock band called “The Free Agency” that had been a psychedelic rock group in San Francisco before the members converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Growing up as a boxer, he maintained a lifelong passion for sports, developed friendships with Utah Jazz basketball star Karl Malone and boxer Muhammad Ali, whose funeral he spoke at in 2016.

Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard carry the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption Marcia Hatch Whetton, daughter of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, speaks during her father's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy Caption Marcia Hatch Whetton, daughter of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, speaks during her father's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy

Caption Former Sen. Gordon H. Smith of Oregon speaks at former Sen. Orrin Hatch's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy Caption Former Sen. Gordon H. Smith of Oregon speaks at former Sen. Orrin Hatch's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy

Caption Brent Hatch, son of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, wipes tears during his father's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Sen. Hatch on Friday, celebrating the Utah icon as a principled conservative, committed public servant and man of faith. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy Caption Brent Hatch, son of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, wipes tears during his father's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Sen. Hatch on Friday, celebrating the Utah icon as a principled conservative, committed public servant and man of faith. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy

Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at former Sen. Orrin Hatch's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at former Sen. Orrin Hatch's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, Pool) Credit: Kristin Murphy Credit: Kristin Murphy

Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard fold the American flag that drapes the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard fold the American flag that drapes the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard stand at attention after carrying the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption Members of the Utah Army National Guard stand at attention after carrying the casket of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Institute of Religion Friday, May 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died last month at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer