McConnell warns Yellen that GOP won't help raise debt limit

“Senators from both parties overwhelmingly voted in support of the many laws that contributed to this obligation,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “So neither party can wash its hands of responsibility to pay the bills.”

The debt limit caps the amount of money Treasury can borrow to keep the government running. When it was suspended for two years in July 2019, the public debt subject to the limit stood at $22 trillion. It now stands at $28.4 trillion.

An Associated Press analysis of data from the U.S. Treasury shows that nearly 98% of the nation’s $28.4 trillion debt predates Biden’s inauguration in January. That includes about $7.8 trillion heaped onto the pile during Trump’s four-year presidency.

Yellen has been using “extraordinary measures” to conserve cash. But once those measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the U.S. will have to rely on incoming receipts to pay its obligations, forcing the Treasury to delay or miss payments. Yellen has projected that moment will come sometime in October.

“Secretary Yellen will continue to talk to Republicans and Democrats about the critical need to swiftly address the debt ceiling in a bipartisan manner, to avoid the catastrophic economic consequences of default,” Treasury spokeswoman Lily Adams said in statement Thursday.

Votes to increase or suspend the debt ceiling are often contentious. Congress has passed 17 distinct changes to the debt limit since 2001, according to the non-partisan Congressional Research Service.

