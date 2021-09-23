McCormack, bishop panned for role in sex abuse scandal, dies

Over the years, McCormack acknowledged that he made mistakes and that he did not adequately help victims.

“These days, my past haunts my present and clouds my future with you in New Hampshire,” he told parishioners in December 2002, just after Law resigned and the New Hampshire settlement was reached. At the same time, he said the best way he could help victims was to serve and lead the church well.

McCormack grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was ordained in 1960. He held a doctorate of divinity and a master’s degree in social work, and served in several parishes and positions in Massachusetts before becoming the auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Boston.

McCormack was succeeded by Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci, who was previously auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York.