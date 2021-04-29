McDonald's comes roaring back as restrictions ease

Worldwide, same-store sales rose 7.5%, well above the 5% gain analysts forecast. Strong sales in China and Japan helped offset softness in France and Germany, the company said.

Net income rose 39% to $1.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.92 per share, easily beating Wall Street's forecast of $1.81, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

McDonald's shares were flat in premarket trading Thursday.

Other major fast food chains are seeing a similar rebound as most of the world emerges from the pandemic. Revenue at Yum Brands __ which owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC __ jumped 18% in the first quarter. The company reported this week that same-store sales rose 9%, with an especially strong performance in the U.S.

Like McDonald's, sales at Yum restaurants outpaced sales two years ago before COVID-19 shook the world.

Starbucks also reported better-than-expected results for the quarter this week, with sales up 11%.