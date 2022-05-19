McDonald's era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold

The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close within a few weeks, McDonald’s said.

Govor, a licensee since 2015, has also agreed to retain McDonald’s 62,000 Russian employees for at least two years on equivalent terms. Govor also agreed to pay the salaries of McDonald’s corporate employees until the sale closes.

McDonald's left open the possibility that it could one day return to Russia.

“It’s impossible to predict what the future may hold, but I choose to end my message with the same spirit that brought McDonald’s to Russia in the first place: hope,” CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote Monday in a letter to employees. “Thus, let us not end by saying, ‘goodbye.’ Instead, let us say as they do in Russian: Until we meet again.”

FILE - Hundreds of Muscovites line up outside the first McDonald's restaurant in the Soviet Union on its opening day, in Moscow, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1990. McDonald's said Thursday, May 19, 2022, it has begun the process of selling its Russian business to one of its licensees in the country. The Chicago burger giant said Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald's 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new brand. McDonald's didn't disclose the sale price. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Anonymous

FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first McDonald's in the Soviet Union on its opening day in Moscow on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1990. McDonald's said Thursday, May 19, 2022, it has begun the process of selling its Russian business to one of its licensees in the country. The Chicago burger giant said Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald's 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new brand. McDonald's didn't disclose the sale price. (AP Photo/Rudi Blaha, File) Credit: Rudi Blaha