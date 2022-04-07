McDonald's investors will consider civil rights audit

SOC also faulted the company for reporting diversity data only for its company-owned U.S. stores, even though 95% of its stores are owned and operated by franchisees.

“We urge McDonald’s to assess its behavior through a civil rights lens to obtain a complete picture of how it contributes to social and economic inequality,” SOC wrote in the proxy statement.

In a letter sent in January to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, McDonald’s asked to remove the proposal from its proxy statement because publicly reporting on its civil rights record could harm its legal defense in multiple lawsuits.

The Chicago-based company also noted its ongoing efforts to promote diversity, including a $250 million commitment to increase the number of franchisees from historically underrepresented groups and new requirements for anti-harassment training at its stores worldwide.

The company said it has also set a goal of gender parity in its leadership positions by the end of 2030.

But in a letter sent to McDonald’s Corp. and SOC this week, the SEC turned down McDonald’s request, saying the proposal goes “above and beyond” McDonald’s legal matters and should remain on the proxy statement.