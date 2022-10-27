dayton-daily-news logo
McDonald's third quarter sales boosted by higher prices

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
McDonald’s reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it charged higher prices and drew in customers with its Camp McDonald’s promotion

McDonald’s reported strong sales in the third quarter as it raised prices and used offers on its app to draw in customers

Global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 9.5% in the July-September period. That was well ahead of the 5.8% increase Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. same-store sales rose 6%. McDonald’s said Camp McDonald’s, which offered deals, merchandise and streaming concerts within the McDonald’s app, drove customer visits.

Revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion, but that was better than the $5.7 billion that industry analysts had expected. Overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.

Net income fell 8% to $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share, a dime better than Wall Street projections.

Shares of the Chicago burger giant rose more than 2% before the opening bell Thursday.

