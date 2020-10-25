McGowan wins 1st title on European Tour in 11 years

Canter, another Englishman, was looking to clinch a wire-to-wire victory but shot even-par 72 — his worst score of the week. He was the only player in the top 20 to not break par on Sunday, and was tied for second place with Nicolas Colsaerts (68).

“I just need to be happy with the finish,” Canter said. “It’s a good week and I played a lot of good golf and hopefully I am going to have a long career out here. But days like that obviously hurt. I’ll need to just think for a little bit, for a day or two, and reflect on what I didn’t do today. Hopefully I can have an opportunity to put it right.”

The European Tour withdrew Joachim Hansen from the final round after the Dane’s caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

