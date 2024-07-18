McIlroy gets last chance to recover from another major letdown as British Open starts at Troon

Rory McIlroy takes his first big step toward moving past a major championship collapse

By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
50 minutes ago
TROON, Scotland (AP) — The first step toward recovery for Rory McIlroy starts with the last major of the year.

McIlroy was among early starters Thursday as the British Open began at Royal Troon on a cool, cloudy morning along the Irish Sea.

The silver claret jug, which Brian Harman had to return at the start of the week as the defending champion, was on the first tee as Justin Leonard hit the opening tee shot into a stiff breeze. Leonard won the Open at Royal Troon in 1997.

McIlroy, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were among those who played in the early wave. The wind off the Firth of Clyde typically is at the players' back for the shorter front nine and into their faces for the longer back nine.

It was the opposite direction for the start of the Open.

McIlroy last won a major 10 years ago and he wasted a great chance to stop that drought last month in the U.S. Open. He missed a pair of 3-foot putts in the last three holes as DeChambeau won by one shot at Pinehurst No. 2.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, and Tiger Woods were among those playing in the afternoon.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

