McKennie out 2 months with 2 broken bones in left foot

McKennie has nine goals in 31 international appearances, scoring the second goal in November's 2-0 win over Mexico and getting the go-ahead goal in the chilly Feb. 2 win over Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The U.S. is second in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 21 points, one point behind Canada and ahead of Mexico on goal difference with three games left. Panama has 17 points and Costa Rica 16.

The top three nations qualify and fourth place advances to a playoff, likely against New Zealand.

The U.S. plays at Mexico on March 24, hosts Panama three days later in Orlando, Florida, and closes at Costa Rica on March 30.

Because of injuries, McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams started together just once before this month, in an exhibition against Ecuador in March 2019. They were all in the lineup for qualifiers this month against El Salvador and Canada, and Pulisic was held out of the starting lineup against Honduras.

Gio Reyna, a candidate to replace McKennie in the starting lineup, was sidelined by a right hamstring injury from Sept. 2 until Feb. 6, and then hurt a leg Sunday in Borussia Dortmund's match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Dortmund projected Reyna will be able to resume training in two weeks, making it uncertain whether he would be fit for the qualifiers.

