McLaughlin outsprints teammate Muhammad for hurdles record

McLaughlin and Muhammad have been trading the record, and the wins, for two years. Muhammad first broke the mark at U.S. Nationals in 2019, then lowered it again. to 52.16, at the world championships in Doha.

McLaughlin broke that record earlier this summer at Olympic trials, running her 51.90 to become the first woman to crack 52 seconds.

It felt inevitable that the mark would go down again on a fast track in perfect, hot-and-humid running conditions in Tokyo.

The day before, Karsten Warholm crushed his old world record, finishing the men’s race in 45.94, and runner-up Rai Benjamin’s 46.17 also beat the old mark.

It was a lot to live up to for the women, whose race was even more eagerly anticipated. They lived up to the hype.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Viktoriya Tkachuk, of Ukraine, lies on the track after the final of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States, left, celebrates with teammate Dalilah Muhammad after winning the final of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Bronze medalist Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, celebrates after the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek