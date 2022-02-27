McLaughlin wins 1st IndyCar race in St. Pete season opener

“Thank you to Roger Penske for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to come here. He’s the one that calmed me down last year. He said, ‘Hey, it’s a long story, not a short one,’” McLaughlin said as he sat on his car trying to catch his breath.

McLaughlin then appeared to be video calling his parents back in Australia as he sat on the ground. He has not seen his family in two years because of the pandemic and has mentioned multiple times at St. Pete how desperately his misses them.

“I miss my mom and dad dearly, wish you guys were here,” he said into NBC's live camera. “What a day, I'm out of breath.”

It's a marked turn for Team Penske, which didn't get an IndyCar driver into victory lane into the 10th race of last season. But the team has exploded out of the gate in 2022: Joey Logano won NASCAR's exhibition Busch Clash in Los Angeles to open the season and Penske now has three straight victories to start the year. Cindric started from the pole later Sunday in the NASCAR race at California.

Palou finished second for Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda, and Will Power, who started alongside Penske teammate McLaughlin on the front row, was third to put a pair of Chevrolets on the podium.

Colton Herta, the defending race winner and favorite, was fourth for Andretti Autosport and followed by teammate Romain Grosjean in his debut with the team. Rinus VeeKay was sixth for Ed Carpenter Racing and Graham Rahal seventh for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Ganassi drivers Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson were eighth and ninth, and Takuma Sato completed the top-10 in his debut with Dale Coyne Racing.

NEXT UP: IndyCar is off until its March 20 race at Texas Motor Speedway, which will be the IndyCar oval debut for Jimmie Johnson. A seven-time NASCAR champion, Johnson won seven times at Texas.

