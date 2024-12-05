McNeeley scores 17 points as No. 25 UConn rallies to a 76-72 win over No. 15 Baylor

Freshman guard Robert Wright III had 22 points, Langston Love scored 16 and Norchad Omier finished with 14 for Baylor (5-3), the 2021 national champion.

Aidan Mahaney hit a 3-pointer and Tarris Reed Jr. had four points in a 10-2 run to give the Huskies an eight-point lead with 7:48 left after UConn trailed by double digits in the first half.

Baylor scored the first seven points and twice led by 11 before the Huskies began to chip away. Mahaney drained a pair of 3s and later assisted on Johnson's layup. Four consecutive free throws by Johnson gave UConn a 31-28 advantage.

A driving layup by Jeremy Roach with 21 seconds left put Baylor up 37-36 at halftime.

Roach exited with 15:41 remaining due to an apparent injury and did not return.

UConn played its second consecutive game without leading scorer Alex Karaban as he recovers from a concussion.

Baylor freshman VJ Edgecombe sat out with a hamstring injury.

Takeaways

Baylor: The Bears dominated early by driving into the lane and capitalizing on the perimeter defense issues that plagued UConn during three straight losses at the Maui Invitational last week. They struggled to score when they needed baskets late in the game.

UConn: The Huskies scored 21 points off turnovers and won their 33rd consecutive home game against nonconference opponents.

Key moment

Reed hit a layup and added two free throws in a 7-0 run for UConn after Baylor tied the game at 52.

Key stat

UConn outscored Baylor 26-12 at the foul line as the Huskies shot 79% on free throws.

Up next

The Bears return home to face Abilene Christian on Monday. UConn plays at Texas on Sunday.

