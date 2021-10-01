McPherson makes FG as time expires, Bengals beat Jags 24-21

The Jaguars scored in the first half on a 6-yard plunge by Robinson and a 7-yard keeper by Lawrence.

It could have been worse for Cincinnati. Lawrence was stopped by linebacker Logan Wilson on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with under a minute left in the half.

Lawrence was 17 for 24 for 204 yards.

Tyler Boyd had nine receptions for 118 yards for the Bengals. Uzomah had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson rushed for 78 yards.

INJURIES

Jaguars: WR DJ Chark injured an ankle on the third play of the game and didn't return. ... Guard A.J. Cann (knee) was declared out in the second quarter.

Bengals: None reported.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host Tennessee on Oct. 10.

Bengals: Host Green Bay on Oct. 10.

___

___

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars' James Robinson (25) dives in for a touchdown while being tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon, left, celebrates a touchdown run with Tyler Boyd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars' Andrew Wingard (42) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Former Cincinnati Bengals' Anthony Munoz holds open his jacket during a "Ring of Honor" ceremony during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tre Herndon (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars' Andrew Wingard (42) and Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy