Media day arrives in the NBA, the start of 2021-22 season

There will be new faces in new places, with five coaches — Boston’s Ime Udoka, Portland’s Chauncey Billups, Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley, New Orleans’ Willie Green and Washington’s Wes Unseld Jr. — set to lead camps for the first time.

Rick Carlisle is back in Indiana, where he coached from 2003 through 2007, and Jason Kidd takes over in Dallas after playing for the Mavericks and helping them win the 2011 NBA title.