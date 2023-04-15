X

Mediators propose deal in German public sector pay dispute

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
A panel mediating between German public sector employers and labor unions has put forward a compromise proposal to avert further strikes over pay

BERLIN (AP) — A panel mediating between German public sector employers and labor unions put forward a compromise proposal Saturday to avert further strikes over pay.

Mediators proposed a raise of 5.5% on top of a fixed 200-euro monthly increase for the millions of people that work in the public sector.

The overall increase should result in employees getting at least 340 euros ($378) more every month under the proposal, which would run until December 2024, the panel said.

The mediators also recommended a one-off payment of 3,000 euros ($3,331) — with lower sums for trainees — to balance out the inflation workers in Germany and elsewhere have suffered from recently.

The non-binding proposal is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations between employers and unions representing some 2.5 million workers.

A 24-hour walkout over pay paralyzed trains, planes and public transit systems in Germany last month.

In Other News
1
Japanese PM unhurt after blast during campaign event
2
Starving followers found at Kenyan pastor's property; 4 die
3
Christian faithful flock to 'Holy Fire' under restrictions
4
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46
5
Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top