Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center

The Navy says it is sending a "Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team" to Fort Detrick to offer mental health services to people on the base.

Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, which took place at a warehouse rented by the Naval Medical Research Center, Biological Defense Research Directorate to store research supplies and equipment. The facility is located in the Riverside Tech Park, an office park several miles from the base.

“We’re still trying to sort through stacks of paper ... to figure out exactly what the motive would be,” Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn said Tuesday.

Woldesenbet shot the sailors with a rifle. He then drove to the base, where gate guards who had been given advance notice told him to pull over for a search, said Brig. Gen. Michael Talley. But Woldesenbet immediately sped off, making it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base’s police force. When he pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, Talley said.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Talley declined to identify the facility where the initial shooting occurred more specifically or describe the work that is done there.

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.

Woldesenbet lived at an apartment building in Frederick, a few miles from the site of the shooting. Police cordoned off the apartment on Tuesday afternoon and a neighbor reported seeing officials escorting his wife and children from the building.

