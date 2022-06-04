Mediterranean nations criticize EU solidarity on migrants

"Solidarity in our mind cannot be voluntary,'' Nouris said.

He noted that after several years of Cyprus taking in migrants, now 5% of the eastern Mediterranean island nation's population consists of asylum-seekers.

The meeting did not address the millions of Ukrainian refugees who recently flooded into northern EU nations like Poland, Hungary and Romania.

How Europe handles large numbers of migrants takes on particular urgency now, amid fears that drought in Africa and surging food prices even before the war made shipping Ukrainian grain to Somalia, Egypt and other poor nations impossible could drive up the already alarmingly numbers of hungry people.

In the Sahel, the part of Africa just below the Sahara desert, an estimated 18 million people are facing severe hunger as farmers endure their worst production season in more than a decade.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese cited the blocking of grain in Ukraine as just another reason for the EU to develop a “adequate mechanism of distributing migrants” among its members.

She also pressed for more repatriation agreements with countries whose people are seeking a better life in Europe but had their asylum bids rejected since they are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution.

Italy has an effective repatriation agreement with Tunisia, but not with most other countries in Africa or in Asia whose citizens take to smugglers' boats to try to reach southern European shores. As a result, even though their asylum applications fail, many migrants remain in Italy, often taking illegal jobs or resorting to begging.

Greece's interior minister expressed support for more legal paths for migration.

"We cannot let smugglers decide who comes to live in Europe,'' minister Notis Mitarachi told reporters.

Dozens of migrants sit in a wooden boat adrift off the waters of Tunisia early Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Some 110 people were rescued by the non-governmental organization Open Arms during a mission in the Mediterranean Sea after their boat capsized. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro)