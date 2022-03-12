Medvedev debuts as No. 1 with easy victory at Indian Wells

Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour. The Russian won 80% of his first-serve points and saved the lone break point he faced.

Earlier this week, Medvedev received a trophy commemorating his status atop the ATP Tour rankings. He displaced Novak Djokovic, who wasn't allowed to enter the U.S. to play because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.